California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Science Applications International worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

