California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 118,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $379,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

