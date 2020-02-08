California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.93 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,659 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Glacier Bancorp worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

