California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.99 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of CIT Group worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CIT Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 121.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE:CIT opened at $47.08 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

