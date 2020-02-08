California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.40 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,747 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $16,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $10,350,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Amcor’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

