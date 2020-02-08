California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.51 Million Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

