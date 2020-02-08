California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.81 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Coherent worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.