California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

