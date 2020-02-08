California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,956 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of ONE Gas worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

