California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 19,739 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Alteryx worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 340.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of AYX opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,812.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,656. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

