California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Capri worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $8,186,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

