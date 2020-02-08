California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of QTS Realty Trust worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 157.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 417.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.