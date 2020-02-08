California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $191.38 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $130.19 and a 1 year high of $199.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

