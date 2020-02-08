California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 323,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 98.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 275,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 136,623 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $5,128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $4,328,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL opened at $43.13 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $487,937.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.