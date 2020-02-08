California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,613 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 194,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,287,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $5,066,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.