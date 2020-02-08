California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $95.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

