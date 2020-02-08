Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $361.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

