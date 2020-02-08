Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.11, a PEG ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

