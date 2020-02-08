Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

