Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 383,952 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,292,000. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000.

SPHD stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

