Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

IWV stock opened at $194.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $158.48 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

