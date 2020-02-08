Calton & Associates Inc. Has $280,000 Stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.