Calton & Associates Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.