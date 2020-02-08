Calton & Associates Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 185.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 296,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

