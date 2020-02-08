Calton & Associates Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

