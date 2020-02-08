Calton & Associates Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 63.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $145.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.72.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.