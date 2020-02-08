Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $369,000 in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 106,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $41.65 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

