Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $128.63 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $104.04 and a 52 week high of $129.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

