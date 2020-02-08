Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of QGRO opened at $46.51 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.