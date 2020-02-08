Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

