Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.