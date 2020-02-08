Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.38.

CMI opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

