Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.38% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of FNI opened at $40.08 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

About First Trust Chindia ETF

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

