Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 228,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 48,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

