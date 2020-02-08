Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 733 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $253.31 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $174.79 and a 1-year high of $255.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

