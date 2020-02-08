Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $92.78 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

