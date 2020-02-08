Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $114.98 and a 12 month high of $141.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

