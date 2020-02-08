Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

