Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,106 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $102,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

