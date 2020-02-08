Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

