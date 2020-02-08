Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

