Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

