Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

