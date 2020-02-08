Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of FS KKR Capital worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $13,049,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,321,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 902.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 1,134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,247,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

