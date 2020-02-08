Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.53 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of LLY opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.