Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

