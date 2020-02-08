Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $60.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

