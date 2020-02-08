Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.98 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 553.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 248,497 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 588,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,523 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 308,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

