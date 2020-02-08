Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $194.21 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

