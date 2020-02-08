Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.92 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,761,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $127.62 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.